Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KOF stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

