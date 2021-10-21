Cohanzick Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 674,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,050,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 3.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 862,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 446,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

