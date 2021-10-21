Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.