Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.27% of LightJump Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LJAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LJAQ stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

