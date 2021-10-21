Cohanzick Management LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

PACX stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

