Cohanzick Management LLC Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

