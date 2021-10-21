Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $92.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

