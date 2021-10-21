Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 91,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

