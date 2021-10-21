Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,471,515 shares.The stock last traded at $301.92 and had previously closed at $293.34.
COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,253 shares of company stock valued at $270,006,315 in the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
