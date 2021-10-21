Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,471,515 shares.The stock last traded at $301.92 and had previously closed at $293.34.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $2,950,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,253 shares of company stock valued at $270,006,315 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

