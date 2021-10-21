Colin Love Sells 12,711 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $375,991.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Colin Love sold 17,289 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $525,931.38.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $936,900.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00.

REPL stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

