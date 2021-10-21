Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

