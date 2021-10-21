Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

CMA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

