Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

