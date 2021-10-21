Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Chemung Financial worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.