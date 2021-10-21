Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

