Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,079 shares of company stock valued at $26,733,487 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

