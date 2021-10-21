Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 122 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

