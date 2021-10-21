Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

