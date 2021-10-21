Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 4,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,933,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 128,325 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

