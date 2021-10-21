Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SID. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

