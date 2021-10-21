Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BVN opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,749 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

