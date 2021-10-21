Comparing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edison International and CLP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.65 $871.00 million $4.52 13.04 CLP $10.26 billion 2.36 $1.49 billion $0.58 16.55

CLP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edison International. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edison International pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Edison International has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edison International and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than CLP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edison International beats CLP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

