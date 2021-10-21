Comparing Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This table compares Ideanomics and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.09 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.56 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.47%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Proterra beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.