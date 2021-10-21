Comparing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 1.16 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -31.45 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TETRA Technologies and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

