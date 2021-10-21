Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CODI opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.62 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

