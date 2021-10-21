Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.