Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.