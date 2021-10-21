Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Down 8.5%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

