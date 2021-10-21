Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock remained flat at $$57.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

