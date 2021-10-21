Corriente Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Corriente Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,910 shares during the period. Cardiff Oncology comprises about 5.0% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corriente Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Cardiff Oncology worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDF stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $246.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

