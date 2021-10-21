Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $12,490,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $1,931,916.53.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $254.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

