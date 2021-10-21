Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 22,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $463.96 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

