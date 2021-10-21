Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Covestro stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

