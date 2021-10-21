Cowen Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $450.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.81% from the company’s previous close.
BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.
Shares of BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
