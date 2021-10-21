Cowen Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $450.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.81% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

