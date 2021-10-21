Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.