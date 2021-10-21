Credit Suisse Group Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $486.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $486.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.19. Anthem has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $425.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

