Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST stock opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.77) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market cap of £937.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

