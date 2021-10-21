Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.63. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of £937.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.00.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

