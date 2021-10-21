Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

