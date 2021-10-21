Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $251.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.