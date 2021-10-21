Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $659.26.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

