Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $33,964,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

