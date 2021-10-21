Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,099 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $570.53 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.