Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

