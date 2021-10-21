Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $48,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,123. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

CRNX stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

