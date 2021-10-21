CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

CRSP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

