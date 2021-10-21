Critical Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.49, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Li Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.40 Li Auto $1.45 billion 22.10 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -195.13

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Li Auto on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

