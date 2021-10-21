Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $135.93, but opened at $141.20. Crocs shares last traded at $148.70, with a volume of 76,731 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

