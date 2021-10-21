Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.59. 251,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.