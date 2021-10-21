Crowny (CRWNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Crowny has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $454,400.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.