Crust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001214 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00145762 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006360 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00611363 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

